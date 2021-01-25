A Czech retailer has listed the Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition, which might give fans of the franchise a spark of hope.

Announced back in 2018, the sequel to 2015’s Dying Light was delayed indefinitely last year. Several key figures working on the title, including Chris Avellone and lead writer Pawel Selinger, have recently left developer Techland, and fans have grown quite warry about the title’s state of development. Luckily, earlier this month, Techland announced that exciting news about the sequel will be shared soon, although additional details weren’t shared just yet.

Dying Light 2 “Exciting News” Will be Shared Soon Says Techland, New Lead Writer Named

“We would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of art director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019”, Techland wrote. “Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible. We will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!”

In the light of this “exciting news”, which is said to be shared soon, Czech retailer Xzone seemingly briefly listed a collector’s edition for the game, providing more hope that the sequel will actually be released at some point in the future.

Truth be told, we haven’t been able to verify whether the image of the collector’s edition is legit or faked. With news about Dying Light 2 being rather rare, however, we figured we wanted to share this ‘listing’ nonetheless.

Dying Light 2 has been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As said, a new release date hasn’t been shared yet. As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info on the sequel comes in.