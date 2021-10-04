Dutch, UK, And French Amazon Portals List Intel Core i9-12900K And Other Alder Lake CPUs With Pricing

Yesterday, Twitter user @DellChannel21 listed photographic proof of Amazon's Dutch site listing the newest Intel Alder Lake chipsets, releasing soon.

Dutch Amazon has started listing prices for Alder Lake:

i9-12900K: €846,92

i7-12700K: €641,38

i5-12600K: €323,83

(Do note these prices include sales tax.) pic.twitter.com/Fs1iDT0Lhb — Guido Vandecasteele (Fully Buffered) (@Dellchannel21) October 3, 2021

Following this tweet, user @momomo_us followed the original tweet with additional Amazon regional sites with listings. The sites listed were from Amazon's UK and French websites.

With the information provided, it is now apparent that the Alder Lake-S series has official pricing. For Intel's showrunner CPU, the 12 gen Core i9-12900K, the current listing is for 847€, with a VAT percentage of 21%, while the i7-12700K is priced at 641€ and the i5-12600K at 324€ on the Dutch Amazon site. The three listed are with the GPU integration.











What is interesting is that the listings for each model has clock speeds that do not coincide with previous speculations of base clocks that were originally mentioned. For instance, the i9-12900K clock speed is listed at 3.2 GHz, the i7-12700K at 3.6 GHz, and the i6-12600K at 3.7 GHz. Originally, the clock speeds were much higher, from 5 GHz and above for all models.

Originally, we reported that the Intel Core i9-12900K "will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.3 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.0 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2)."

Is it possible that the i9-12900K rumors were incorrect? Or, is it possible that the listing on Amazon have a typo for this particular model? More than likely, the rumors were incorrect or misread by leakers, and this is the definite clock speeds for the i9-12900K series.

Consumers should expect to see the releases of the Intel Alder Lake-S series for desktops on November 4, 2021. The date provided covers both K and KF series of Intel's Alder Lake-S series. With Amazon's Dutch site listing the CPUs at almost one month ahead of time, it should line up with the expected release date.

Source: @Dellchannel21, @momomo_us