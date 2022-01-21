Intel warns users to NOT overclock their non-K Alder Lake CPUs, cites “Damaging”

Reports over the last week showcased that the newest Intel non-K variant Alder Lake processors could overclock—and for an inexpensive chipset, is enticing for enthusiasts. However, Intel warns not to, stressing that overclocking the processor would void the warranty of the chip and damage both itself and the computer components.

