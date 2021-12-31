Intel’s Entire 12th Gen Alder Lake Non-K Desktop CPU Lineup Leaked By Colorful & ASUS

Twitter user @momomo_us leaked information about ASUS and Colorful listing specifications for 35W and 65W CPUs from Intel's 12th Gen Core non-K Alder Lake variants, Alder Lake-S, with their newest motherboard series.

ASUS & Colorful reveal non-K Intel Alder Lake CPUs for 2022, offering Up To 65W and Down To 35W variations for low-power and premium PC options

The two motherboard manufacturers listed unreleased CPUs within their validation lists for CPUs compatible with their new motherboard series. Intel's Alder Lake-S is shown to already be supported through the latest BIOS versions. ASUS is set to release the ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX, while Colorful is expected to release the CVN Z690 GAMING FROZEN V20.

ASUS Shows Off ROG DDR5 To DDR4 Adapter Board, Working Test Unit Demoed With Z690 APEX Motherboard

VideoCardz noticed that the silicon stepping is unique for these new models. The two silicon stepping variations, C0 and H0, showcase both the 8+8 full core implementation (C0) and a slimmer variation lacking the Efficient cores (H0). It is to note that certain entry-level CPUs lack support for Team Blue's hybrid architecture and will not offer this particular core type.

Retail versions of the Intel Alder Lake-S CPU will utilize a 6-core i5-12400 CPU and use the C0 silicon, even though there are both H0 and C0 variations. This is more consumer-friendly due to buyers of the CPUs not having to be aware of the exact variation they are purchasing.

The Intel Non-K lineup is more intended for standard and more cost-effective gaming setups. They don't necessarily offer the higher overclocking capabilities or the higher clocks (and higher TDP) as the unlocked SKUs but they do offer lower TDPs and are a perfect fit for OEMs and their pre-built options. As such, Intel is expected to launch at least six non-K variants of its 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU family.

Intel is showing that the upcoming CPU product models are separated by one using a 10-core Alder Lake-K SKU with the H0 silicon stepping (i5-12600K) and one using a lesser 6-core non-Alder Lake-K SKU with C0 silicon stepping (i5-12600).

ASUS Confirms ‘Reversed’ Memory Capacitor As The Root Cause of ROG Maximus Z690 HERO Issues, Will Offer Replacement To All Affected Users

During CES 2022, Intel is set to have a press conference where they will reveal the full 12th Gen Core desktop series. The new CPUs will also introduce cost-efficient H610, H670, and B660 motherboards.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $520 US

$500 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W $360 US

$330 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W $240 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA $220 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 2.0 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W $210 US

$180 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 1.8 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 13 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W $140 US

$110 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.2 / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Intel Pentium G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W TBA $80 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W TBA $60 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 4 2.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W TBA $60 US

Source: ASUS, Colorful via @momomo_us, VideoCardz