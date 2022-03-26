Intel Core i9-12900KS Up To 15% Faster Than Core i9-12900K In 3DMark CPU Benchmarks

The latest performance results of Intel's Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz Alder Lake CPU have leaked out within the 3DMark CPU benchmark tests.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz Alder Lake CPU Up To 15% Faster Than Core i9-12900K In 3DMark CPU Benchmarks

We have already seen several users who got the Intel Core i9-12900KS 'Special Edition CPU early on thanks to retail sites which had it up for pre-orders and sales prior to the official launch. Newegg is also selling the chip for a price of $799 US which is the same MSRP as the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. This chip, as of right now, is the most expensive mainstream processor that one could purchase as AMD Ryzen 9 5950X dropped to around $600-$700 US over the last few weeks in preparation for the Zen 4 'Ryzen 7000' family which launches in the second half of 2022.

Intel Core i9-12900KS, The World’s Fastest Desktop CPU, Goes On Sale at Newegg For $799 US











As for the benchmarks, HXL (@9550Pro) was able to spot the 3DMark Benchmark scores in Fire Strike, Time Spy, and CPU Profile tests. The CPU scored 44439 points in Fire Strike, 44497 points in Fire Strike Extreme, 41525 points in Fire Strike Ultra, 20263 points in Time Spy, 9816 points in Time Spy Extreme, and 12462 points in the CPU profile tests. Compared to our own Core i9-12900K CPU sample, this is a performance jump of up to 15% and an average improvement of 6%.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will retail for a $150 US higher MSRP than the Core i9-12900K & feature a 19W higher maximum turbo power limit than the standard variant. It will feature a much higher all and single-core boost clock of up to 5.5 GHz but will require lots of cooling to keep it under spec. It looks like overclockers will be eyeing for its heavily binned nature to break some world records and it will end up as the fastest clock CPU on the planet but the 12900K will remain the better option for its price and performance.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8).









The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.5 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.2 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache.

Intel Core i9-12900KS 5.5 GHz CPU Gets Updated Microcode In The Latest MSI Z690 BETA BIOS Release

The main change is that to accommodate the higher frequency, Intel has upped the base TDP by 25 Watts over the Core i9-12900K. As such, the 12900KS will feature a base TDP of 150W, and the max turbo power rating has also been bumped by 19W to 260W (vs 241W). Intel has yet to launch the chip officially but that could happen in the next couple of days & motherboard makers have also started releasing their respective support BIOS with updated microcode for the chip.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"