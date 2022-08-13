Intel Offering Arc Scavanger Hunt Winners Core i7-12700K & Core i5-12600K CPUs As An Alternative To Arc A770 & A750 Prizes

Intel's Arc Scavenger Hunt winners, previously known as Xe-HPG, have been offered the Core i7-12700K & Core i5-12600K CPUs as an alternative to their GPU prizes. An email was forwarded to the winners and is specifically aimed at those who don't want to wait further to receive their prize.

Intel Offers Core i7-12700K & Core i5-12600K As An Alternative To Arc A770 & A750 GPU Winners

Back in March 2021, Intel commenced its Xe-HPG Scavenger hunt which made users find clues and hints scattered across various portals for a chance to win their upcoming Arc GPUs. We learned the prizes to include an Arc A770 "Premium" and Arc A750 "Performance" graphics cards and the value was declared at $900 US and $700 US, respectively. The prizes were to include not just the graphics cards but various goodies, game passes, and merchandise.

Now more than a year later, the 300 lucky winners of the Intel Arc Scavenger Hunt have yet to get their hands on the prizes. So as an alternative, Intel has forwarded an email to all the winners and stated that as an alternative to their GPU prizes, they can either get a Core i7-12700K or the Core i5-12600K CPU. Based on the prices of these CPUs, we can guesstimate what the prices of the Arc GPUs would look like.

Intel is offering Core i7-12700K & Core i5-12600K as an alternative to Arc A770 and Arc A750 GPUs to the Arc Scavenger Hunt winners. (Image Credits: _L_ @ Discord)

The Intel Core i7-12700K retails for an RCP of $409.00 US which is the alternative to the Arc A770 graphics card while the Core i5-12600K retails for an RCP of $289.00 US which is the alternative to the Arc A750 graphics card. If the Arc A7 series graphics cards do match these prices, then they can be seen as potentially viable mainstream solutions with the former offering faster performance vs the RTX 3060 Ti and the latter offering performance faster than an RTX 3060 as seen a few days ago across a range of titles.

It is interesting that Intel's alternative options are 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs since their 13th Gen Raptor Lake chips are on the verge of launch too. As such, the prices of the existing CPUs are going to fall in a few weeks. Also, these alternative CPU prizes are now the primary prize and if you still want to get an Arc GPU that is close to launching too, you'd have to opt back into the original GPU prizing by 19th August (11:59 PM PDT).

Intel also states that they are trying their best to get Arc in the hands of their winners prior to the official (Global) A7 series availability however they cannot guarantee it since the launch happens to be very close. This is definitely a difficult choice for users but those who have waited so long to get an Arc GPU should definitely Opt back in and stick with their original prize of an Arc A770 and Arc A750 GPU. Intel's marketing has confirmed that Arc GPUs will be fully released prior to the Intel ON "INNOVATION" event on the 29th of September and all of the information will be disclosed by then too.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

News Source: Videocardz