Dragon’s Dogma Netflix Anime Series Gets a September Release Date

Dragon's Dogma

Netflix has gone all-in on video game tie-ins, with series based on Castlevania, The Witcher, Resident Evil, and more either already out or in the works, and now their latest adaptation has a release date. Today, Netflix announced their upcoming Dragon’s Dogma anime series will be arriving in September.

Dragon’s Dogma getting a Netflix series is kind of an odd one, as the original game wasn’t even that successful, never meriting a sequel from Capcom. Of course, the game certainly has its hardcore fans, and I suppose folks are hungry for any sort of fantasy content these days. The DD anime will be produced by Sublimation Inc. – here’s a basic description…

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

Want to check out Dragon’s Dogma before the anime arrives? Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an enhanced, expanded version of the original game, is available on all major platforms. Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo heartily recommended the PC version of the game

Dragon's Dogma is a great action RPG, especially as a first entry in the franchise. Capcom successfully married the Western open world RPG with an awesome combat system and a bit of Japanese flavor. If you haven't played it until now, the PC version offers enhanced graphics and frame rate. I, for one, hope to learn about a sequel some day.

Will you be turning into the Netflix Dragon’s Dogma anime? Or is the series not really cut out for compelling TV drama?

