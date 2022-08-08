Menu
Dragon Ball FighterZ Next Gen Versions Announced; Will Include Rollback Netcode

Ule Lopez
Aug 7, 2022
Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback

Dragon Ball FighterZ in 2022 has been a bit turbulent. First, Android 21 (Lab Coat) was added to the game and ruined a lot of online tournaments for multiple months, then she got banned from CEO 2022, and finally, a balance patch dropped on June 29th that nerfed her (and changed other things within the game, too).

Fast forward to about 5:00 in the morning today. EVO 2022 Day Two wrapped up stupendously, and French player Wawa had reset the bracket in Grand Finals to win the entire tournament. After the awards ceremony, Tomoko Hiroki (better known as Hiroki-san in the community) went to the stage with a translator and had a few announcements about Dragon Ball FighterZ’s future.

First off, development for the game’s balance is completed; no new balance updates relating to buffs or nerfs will be released anymore. This means that whatever state the game’s characters are in right now, we’re stuck with that. The second bit could very well have saved the game, and it’s that rollback netcode will finally be implemented in Dragon Ball FighterZ, after four years.

You can view the clip of the announcement below.

There’s a bit of a caveat to this though, and it ties into the last announcement for FighterZ; a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version is in the works, with upgrade paths being worked on as well. As for what platforms Dragon Ball FighterZ’s rollback will be available for, it will be for the PC version and the currently-unreleased PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions.

In other words, the currently available last-gen versions of the game will not have the rollback netcode change. The development team promises that the upgrades for next gen will be free for current users. However, we don't know much about how this will be handled. Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version was announced, but their release date is currently TBA.

