Dragon Ball FighterZ New Super Baby 2 Footage Shared Online; Next Update Detailed

The new footage showcasing Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character, Super Baby 2 from Dragon Ball GT, has been shared online.

The new footage, which has been shown during yesterday's digital event, showcases the character's regular and special moves. You can take a look at the full event right below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Character Super Baby 2 Showcase Event Announced

Yesterday's Dragon Ball FighterZ digital event also provided new details on the update that will be released later this week alongside Super Baby 2. The update includes fixes for the most part, and only Master Roshi has been nerfed.

Master Roshi

Lullaby Fist - Fixed an issue in which the opponent would lock up when Master Roshi cancels their attack with Lullaby Fist.

Evil Containment Wave - Fixed an issue in which the K.O. animation for Evil Containment Wave would not play out correctly under certain conditions.

Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire - Made it easier to perform an Ultimate Z Change from Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire.

Martial Spirit - Reduced invincibility time for Martial Spirit and Z Assist (B Type).

Z Assist (B Type) - Lengthened the start up of the second hit of the Z Assist (B Type) when the attack does not hit the opponent's main character.

Z Assist (B Type) - Start up for Z Assist (B Type) no longer speeds up Master Roshi is hit by the opponent's attack before start up.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ update notes confirm fixes for base Vegeta, Cell, Piccolo, and Hit that will not impact the characters too much.

Base Form Vegeta

Energy Cutter - Energy Cutter no longer hits the same opponent multiple times under certain conditions. Cell

Super Attack - Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to perform a Super Attack after standing light attack: follow-up 2. Piccolo

Quality of Life - Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to land a standing unique attack against some characters while they are in the air. Hit

Direct Hit - Fixed an issue in which Direct Hit would not land against some characters are in a wall bounce.

You can find the rest of the Dragon Ball FighterZ's next update's fixes below.

Ultra Instinct Goku

Unpolished Instinct - Fixed an issue in which some characters would freeze under certain conditions during an Ultimate Z Change involving Unpolished Instinct. Captain Ginyu

Z Assist (B Type) - Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Z Assist (B Type). Android 21

Hors D'oeuvre Stab - Fixed an issue in which heavy Hors D'oeuvre Stab could not be performed with half a Ki gauge bar when it links from some absorbed special moves. Bardock

Saiyan Spirit - Fixed an issue in which the time at which an Ultimate Z Change is no longer possible during the mid-air version of Saiyan Spirit differed from the grounded version. Super Saiyan Blue Goku

Super God Shock Flash - Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Super God Shock Flash (heavy).

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Super Baby 2 launches later this week, on January 15th, on all formats.