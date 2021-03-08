Dragon Ball Fighterz Gogeta (SS4) DLC Character to Release This Week

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC fighter will be released later this week on all formats, Bandai Namco confirmed.

Gogeta (SS4) will be released on March 12th on all formats worldwide. Like for previous DLC characters, all Fighter Pass 3 owners will be able to use the character two days earlier, on March 10th. You can take a look at the character in action in the trailer below.

Gogeta (SS4) is the fifth and final Dragon Ball FighterZ Fighter Pass 3. The character follows other DLC characters released in the past 12 months - Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, Master Roshi, and Super Baby 2.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been released a few years back on PC and consoles. The fighting game created by Arc System Works is among the finest fighting games released in recent years, and one of the best Dragon Ball Z games ever made.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that does so much right. It’s a hardcore fighting game experience, as well as a more casual button masher. It’s a competitive fighter, as well as a Dragon Ball side story. Other Dragon Ball games have done Dragon Ball style mechanics better, Xenoverse’s 3D flight feels very authentic, but Dragon Ball FighterZ feels like the best of both worlds, and is one of the very best Dragon Ball games of all time. How the fighting meta will develop is another question entirely, and whether or not tournaments like EVO will allow DBFZ to join its ranks is still up for debate, but this is easily the most exciting new fighter I’ve played in a very long time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Gogeta (SS4) launches this week on all formats.