Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Character Super Baby 2 Showcase Event Announced

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character Super Baby 2 will be showcased in a new digital event in a few days.

Bandai Namco confirmed today that the FighterZ Show digital event showcasing the new character will air on January 10th at 11 am PT - 2 pm ET - 8 pm CET. The show will be aired on the game's official Twitch channel.

Super Baby 2 is the second Dragon Ball GT character to join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster. The character is also the fourth addition included in the third Fighter Pass, which also includes Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and Master Roshi. All three characters have been released last year. The final Fighter Pass 3 character will be Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, another character from Dragon Ball GT.

LET'S GO!!! – Super Baby 2 arrives January 15th, 2020 to Dragon Ball FIGHTERZ!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Super Baby 2 launches on January 15th on all formats.