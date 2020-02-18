Dragon Ball FighterZ Kefla, New Battle Mechanics, Training Mode Detailed

New details on the next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC fighter, Kefla, emerged online today, alongside new details on the new battle system features and Training mode.

The new details have been shared by Ryokutya2089 and translated by Siliconera. Kefla's special attacks are called Fast Cannon Ball and Gigantic Breaker, her Super Special Attack Gigantic Ray and her Meteor Attack Gigantic Boost.

The new details on the battle system provided something new on the Z Assist Select mechanic and Limit Break Super Power.

Z Assist Select: This allows players to select a character’s Assist Attack. Each character has three different Assist Attacks to choose from.

Limit Break Super Power: When you have one character remaining the meter changes to a golden color that automatically provides a huge boost in attack power. You can also use this together with Sparking.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ Training mode will also get some changes. Completing set tasks will get players some new, yet to be detailed rewards.

Kefla is the first character of the Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3. The second will be Ultra Instinct Goku, and he will be followed by three yet to be announced characters. Data mined information suggests that one of them could be a Dragon Ball GT villain.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.