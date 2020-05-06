Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku Release Date Announced

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character will be released in a few weeks worldwide.

Today, Bandai Namco confirmed that Ultra Instinct Goku will be released on May 22nd on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A new trailer showcasing the character has also been released, and you can check it out right below.

Goku’s powers have constantly evolved throughout the entire DRAGON BALL saga. From Super Saiyan through Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and now to Ultra Instinct, Goku’s ability to increase his powers and abilities seems limitless. In Ultra Instinct form, Goku has transcended to a different level of consciousness; he is calm and in harmony with his body, able to fight without thinking… he now fights on… instinct.

Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku are the two Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 characters released so far. The game's third season brought a lot of gameplay tweaks and new mechanics that spiced up the experience considerably.

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state. Advantage Gauge - Added a gauge that displays health proportion for all members of a team.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide