Dragon Ball FighterZ Next DLC Character is Master Roshi
The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character is a classic Dragon Ball character that fans have been requesting since the game released back in 2018.
Bandai Namco confirmed with a new trailer that the legendary Master Roshi, the creator of the Kamehameha and all-around creep, will join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster this September as the next Season 3 DLC character.
Master Roshi arrives to Dragon Ball FighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3! It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won.
Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 brought not only new characters Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku but also a lot of gameplay changes like Selectable Z Assists, Limit-Breaking Power, Instant Overheads and more which spiced up the experience considerably.
Selectable Z Assists
- Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character.
Limit-Breaking Power
- Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.
① Increased damage output
② Ki gauge increases by one
③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves)
Adjustments to Instant Overheads
- All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).
- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.
- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Master Roshi will release sometime next month.
