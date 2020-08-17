Dragon Ball FighterZ Next DLC Character is Master Roshi

The next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character is a classic Dragon Ball character that fans have been requesting since the game released back in 2018.

Bandai Namco confirmed with a new trailer that the legendary Master Roshi, the creator of the Kamehameha and all-around creep, will join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster this September as the next Season 3 DLC character.

Master Roshi arrives to Dragon Ball FighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3! It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 brought not only new characters Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku but also a lot of gameplay changes like Selectable Z Assists, Limit-Breaking Power, Instant Overheads and more which spiced up the experience considerably.

Selectable Z Assists - Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character. Limit-Breaking Power - Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.

① Increased damage output

② Ki gauge increases by one

③ Opponent's recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves) Adjustments to Instant Overheads - All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).

- Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.

- When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Master Roshi will release sometime next month.