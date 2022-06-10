Gungrave G.O.R.E. Releases This Fall on PC and Consoles

The game that brings back an iconic PlayStation 2 series: Gungerave G.O.R.E. has finally gotten its release window and a completely new trailer. Prime Matter's latest trailer shows off the three words the game lives by, bullets, beauty, and blood. You'll be able to watch all three come together in the latest trailer which you can watch below:

Gungrave G.O.R.E. marks the return of a legendary PS2-era series. In it, you'll be able to play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love, and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design has to offer.

Here's a short overview of the game's key features as said on its Steam Page:

G.O.R.E – As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalizing your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.

– As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalizing your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies. Style on Your Foes with Gun-tastic Stylish Combat – Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

– Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style. Let There be Vengeance – Strap in for a wild ride, an epic and emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.

– Strap in for a wild ride, an epic and emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike. Enjoy the Scenery – Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.

It’s also been revealed that Gungrave G.O.R.E will feature character designs from Ikumi Nakamura, who most recently acted as creative director for Ghostwire: Tokyo (and became a bit of a meme following her enthusiastic appearance at E3 2019). Nakamura left Ghostwire: Tokyo partway through production and started her own independent studio, and it seems Gungrave G.O.R.E. is her first major game since then.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. is going to be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the coming Fall.