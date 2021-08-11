Download: watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Beta 5 Now Available

Apple has just seeded beta 5 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to registered developers. Both are available to download over the air.

Beta 5 of watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Now Available for Download

We are just a few weeks away from being treated to new hardware from Apple, including new iPhones. But alongside that, new software will be released to compliment said hardware. And two of the software releases everyone should look forward to right now is watchOS 8 and tvOS 15. Both in beta currently, you can download the fifth pre-release version right now if you are a registered developer with Apple. It is super easy to download as long as you have a previous beta installed onto your device.

macOS Monterey Beta 5 is Here for Developers, Download Away

In order to download watchOS 8 beta 5 right now, start things off by placing your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger. You might want to let it charge beyond the 50% mark before you do anything else. Once that happens, connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi then launch the Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to General > Software Update and tap on Download and Install. Since this is a beta, therefore it may take an unusually long time to download and install which is completely normal. Just leave your Apple Watch alone and it will be done before you even realize it.

Last but not the least, tvOS 15 also got a new beta today which developers can go ahead and try out. It might not be exciting, but if you want to bring stability back to your Apple TV then this is the way to do it. Start off by turning on your Apple TV, navigate to Settings > System > Software Update. Download the available update from here and let it install.

While you are here, check out the following: