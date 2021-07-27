Download watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 Beta 4 Right Now

You can now download and install watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 beta 4 on your compatible devices right away.

watchOS 8 Beta 4 and tvOS 15 Beta 4 Arrive with More Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple is working round the clock to make its upcoming software as stable as possible. Today, we have new (yet more refined) versions of the software to play with - watchOS 8 beta 4 and tvOS 15 beta 4. Keeping tvOS 15 aside for a minute, we expect the new Apple Watch software to be more stable than before and hopefully features lesser crashes and offers better battery life.

In order to download watchOS 8 beta 4 right now, start off by placing your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and let it charge beyond 50%. While that is happening, make sure your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi network as well. Follow these steps after that:

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install once the page has done refreshing

The update may take a while to install so please, sit back and let it do its thing. And definitely do not touch your Apple eWatch or iPhone during the installation process.

Installing the fourth tvOS 15 beta is a piece of cake. Simply follow the steps outlined below:

Turn on Apple TV

Go to Settings > System

Open Software Update and install the available updates from here

