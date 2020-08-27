Apple Seeds watchOS 7 Public Beta 3 for Testing Purposes
Today, Apple has decided to seed the third beta of watchOS 7 to the public for testing purposes. The second public beta arrives a week after the second beta was released to the public and a few days after Apple released the third beta to developers. If you're a public beta tester, you can download and install beta 3 of watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch right now.
watchOS 7 beta 3 can be downloaded on your Apple Watch after you have installed the appropriate configuration profile from Apple's Public Beta website. Take note that since it is still a beta, you should not install it on your primary device. Moreover, you can not downgrade it to watchOS 6, so do proceed with precaution.
To download watchOS 7 beta 3, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Follow the instructions to download it onto your Apple Watch.
watchOS 7 brings a boatload odd new additions to the table as it introduces Sleep Tracking, the new Wind Down feature for a healthy bedtime routine, Handwashing detection, watch face sharing feature, and new watch faces that you can download from the App Store.
There is also a new Chronograph Pro watch face with tachymeter, complication updates, new work out options, and a renamed Fitness app which was previously called the Activity app. The Maps app now also supports directions for cyclists, spoken translations from Siri, and a new Shortcuts app for the Apple Watch.
You can download watchOS 7 beta 3 on your Apple Watch right now for free.
