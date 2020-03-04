Download: watchOS 6.2 Beta 4 Released for Apple Watch

You can now download watchOS 6.2 beta 4 for Apple Watch if you are a registered developer with Apple.

Fourth Beta of watchOS 6.2 Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Apple opened up the floodgates yesterday and released a handful of software updaters for developers. Today, the company is taking things up a notch and releasing watchOS 6.2 beta 4. And as you would expect, the update brings nothing more than bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. We will only know about the full contents of this release once the final build is out for everyone.

Download watchOS 6.2 Beta Without Developer Account for Free

Download watchOS 6.2 Beta 4

Provided you have the previous beta of watchOS 6.2 already installed, downloading the new one is a piece of cake. Simply place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. The installation may take a while if you have an older Apple Watch model on which you are testing the beta software. Once you are done, you can use your wearable as you normally would.

Remember, if you are installing the update on your daily driver Apple Watch, then it is highly recommended that you exercise a little bit of caution. App crashes and bad battery life are usually the part of the entire package, something which will only be fixed once the full and final version of watchOS 6.2 is out some time this month, or maybe the next one, depending on how many betas Apple is willing to push out.

If there is something noteworthy in watchOS 6.2 beta 4, we will highlight it here. Until then, it is highly recommended that you install the latest build on your Apple Watch if you are currently sitting on a previous beta build.

