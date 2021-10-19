Download: macOS Monterey RC Now Available for Developers and Testers

Good news everyone, macOS Monterey is finally available for download if you are a developer or a public beta tester.

macOS Monterey RC is Now Available for Download, Available for All Compatible Macs

This is the near-final release and will be available to everyone as is next week if no bugs are found. But, if you are a registered developer with Apple or a public beta tester, then you will be pleased to learn that this update is available for you, right now, over the air.

In order to download it, and assuming you have a previous beta of macOS Monterey already installed on your Mac, then follow the steps exactly as they are written below:

Save all your work and launch System Preferences.

Now click on Software Updates.

Download the available macOS Monterey RC update from here.

The update spans several gigabytes in size and will take a while to download and install regardless of which Mac you have. But once you are done, you can experience Apple’s latest operating system in its finest form. You can expect this release to be lighter on bugs, and if there is anything major, it will be fixed in a future update.

