Download: macOS Monterey Beta 3 Released for Developers

Go ahead and download beta 3 of macOS Monterey over the air right now if you are a registered developer. This release features bug fixes.

Beta 3 of macOS Monterey Arrives with More Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

Compared to Big Sur, macOS Monterey might not be a super exciting release for everyone. But, it creates even more harmony between iOS, iPadOS and macOS in many ways. This is something which everyone with a compatible Mac can experience later this year when the full and final version of the software becomes available.

At the moment, Apple is seeding betas of the software to developers and public beta testers. Today, the company has seeded beta 3 of Monterey to developers, and if you are one, you can go ahead and download it right away.

The update is available over the air, which means you do not have to fiddle with wires or USB drives to get it working. Follow the steps below and download beta 3 straight away:

Save all your work and make sure you are connected to the internet

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Download all the available updates from here

Since this is a beta update, therefore it may take a while to download and install. But in the end, it will be completely worth it as it will introduce more stability to your system one way or the other.

Keep one thing in mind though - it is still beta software that you are dealing with here. If you believe this will suddenly turn into daily driver software with a couple of updates, you might want to hold back on that thought.

If you are super agree to try out macOS Monterey for free, then you can, thanks to Apple's Beta Software Program. You can learn more about it by going here: