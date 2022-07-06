Menu
Download iOS 16 Beta 3 Without a Developer Account

Uzair Ghani
Jul 6, 2022
Download and install iOS 16 beta 3 without developer account.

You can download and install iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 on iPhone and iPad without a developer account if you have the configuration profile.

Download and Install iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 3 on iPhone and iPad Without Spending a Dime

The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta configuration profile is available for download if you are a registered developer with Apple only. But, if you have a friend who can lend a hand, they can download and email the profile to you. Simply tap on the profile on your iPhone or iPad, approve it from the Settings app, restart your device and the new update will be pushed to you over the air. Remember though, this is a method of installation which we will not recommend.

Related Story
Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released – Download Now

Instead, we will urge our readers to wait for the public beta to arrive instead. It is absolutely free, safe to test out and updates are delivered alongside developer ones. But, if you find yourself in a position that you want to skip through line and test the beta software now, please know that you will be doing it at your own risk.

Since we are beta 3 of the software, therefore you can expect things to be smoother compared to the first released that happened in early June. Sure, it might not be entirely perfect, or may not even be daily driver material, but if you're looking for slight stability, you'll find it here.

Again, we will only recommend testing out the software using legal means. Either sign up to the Apple Developer Program and pay $99 or simply sign up for the public beta and have updates delivered to you over the air.

While you are here, check out the following too:

