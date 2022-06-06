Download iOS 16 Beta, iPadOS, watchOS 9 Without Developer Account

You can download iOS 16 beta, iPadOS 16 beta and watchOS 9 beta on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch for free.

Want to Test Drive iOS 16, iPadOS 16 or watchOS 9 Beta for Free? You Can Do that but it Comes with Risks

In case you haven’t noticed, iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 beta is now available for download. It’s for developer only and the public beta will become available in a short while. If you want to test out the new software on your compatible iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, then you need to pay Apple $99 and sign up for the Apple Developer Program.

Apple’s Fitness App will No Longer Require Apple Watch

Once signed up and signed in, you can go to the Develop > Downloads section in order to download the updates straight onto your device and take them for a spin. All you have to do is grab hold of the iOS / iPadOS / watchOS configuration profile. There’s nothing more to it. In short, even if you’re not a developer and grab hold of the profile, you can go right ahead and download the updates straight onto your device.

The problem here is a simple one - it’s a method Apple does not endorse. There is a lot that can go wrong here. And, if you’re seeking for a person opinion, I would highly recommend waiting for the public beta versions of the iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 updates to arrive instead. It’s a legit method of downloading and trying out software.

Regardless of which route you end up taking, it is extremely important that you backup everything to a safe and secure location using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. In case something goes wrong, it’s important that you have a backup of everything you can go back to.

Again, it’s all about getting hold of the configuration profile which you can source from a handful of sources. We will highly recommend waiting for the public beta to arrive instead otherwise you can get yourself into a bunch of trouble with your device. Follow the steps below if you do get hold of the configuration profile from somewhere:

Download the profile onto your iPhone and iPad.

Allow the profile to be installed. You might be required to restart your iPhone and iPad, please do so.

Launch Settings then go to General > Software Update.

The new iOS 16, iPadOS 16 beta will appear right here. Tap on Download and Install.

Last but not the least, in case you don’t like iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta for whatever reason, you can also roll back to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. With watchOS updates you do not get that choice at all. It’s important that you under what you are getting yourself into.

