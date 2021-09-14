Download: iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad Released

The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC download for iPhone and iPad devices is now available for developers and testers.

After Several Betas, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad is Now Available for Download

Before you go ahead, it is important to know that this is potentially the final release of the software but meant for developers and public beta testers. If this turns out to be a bug-free release with no issues whatsoever, then Apple will go right ahead and publish this update to everyone else with a compatible device around the globe in a couple of weeks time.

Assuming you are reading this, and you happen to be a developer or a public beta tester, you can just go right ahead and download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC over the air instantly. It will show up like any other iOS or iPadOS update and the steps for downloading it are similar too:

Note: Device compatibility has not changed. If you are installing the update for the first time then be sure to check out the device compatibility list here.

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone and iPad before updating.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network by going to Settings > Wi-Fi.

Launch the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update.

Wait for the page to refresh and the update will show up here. Tap on Download and Install.

Since this is the almost-final update, therefore expect it to be massive in size and it may take a while to install as well. But don’t panic, leave your device sitting on the table for a while and it will be all worth it once the installation is complete.

You do have the option to clean install iOS 15 RC and iPadOS 15 RC. But, in order to do this, you must have access to an Apple Developer account. Assuming that you do, you can follow the steps written here in order to clean install the update on your iPhone and iPad:

If you are absolutely new to downloading iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC, then do not panic at all as you can download the updated absolutely free, over the air. We have outlined the steps here on how to do just that. It literally takes just several minutes to sign up for it.

Non-developers will be able to clean install the update when iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 final becomes available for everyone around the globe.

While you are here, check out the following too: