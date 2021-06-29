Download: iOS 14.7 and iPadOS Beta 4 is Now Available

iOS 14.7 and iPadOS beta 4 is now available for download if you are an iPhone or iPad developer. The update is available over the air.

We were really hoping that Apple would release the final version of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 today. But nope, that is not the case at all and instead the company has chose to release the fourth beta of the software to registered developers.

The update is available to download and install over the air for everyone who are testing out iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 beta. It is super easy to download and works like any other iOS or iPadOS update. Follow the steps below and you will be updated in no time:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your device

Connect to Wi-Fi if you aren't already

Launch Settings and go to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Given that this is fourth beta of the update, do not expect a lot of changes. However, do expect it to run more smoothly than the previous beta and that is a good thing, especially if you are testing the software out on a daily driver iPhone or iPad.

At the time of writing, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are also in beta. In fact, the second beta of the software was released last week. It is safe to say that Apple is working round the clock to keep its software in its best form.

You can expect iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 to release in its full and final form some time next month.