Here's how you can download and install the iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 beta on your iPhone or iPad right now before the official final release.

Want to Test Out and Download iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 Beta on Your iPhone or iPad Before Final Release? You Have Two Options

Apple released the third beta of iOS 13.4.5 this week complete with the COVID-19 exposure notification API. The update is big enough to warrant it a '13.5' moniker, it seems. Available as a beta for registered developers, you can even go ahead and download the update on your device right now if you want to take it for a spin. But, before you do that, we are going to share two methods with which you can download the iOS 13.5 beta / iPadOS 13.5 beta onto your device.

Backup Everything First

Whenever you are about to do something crazy on your iPhone or iPad, it's best that you take a complete backup of everything in case something goes wrong. You can either use iTunes, iCloud or Finder. The choice is entirely yours which method you wish to go ahead with as long as your data remains safe and secure.

Download the Beta on a Spare Device

Although beta software tends to be very stable after the third release, it's still recommended that you go ahead and download the iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 beta on a device that is not your daily driver. Betas are notorious for offering broken compatibility with third-party software and delivering subpar battery life in a lot of cases. But, if you don't want to lose your 'adventurous' badge then go ahead with the installation on your primary device along with all the necessary precautions.

Download as a Public Beta Tester

This method is pretty straightforward. Just head over to beta.apple.com, log in with your Apple ID, the same one which you are currently using on your iPhone and iPad, enroll yourself, download the beta profile, restart your device then download the update over the air from Settings > General > Software Update. OK, so maybe not that quite straightforward, but you get the idea.

The only downside to this method is this: public beta testers get software updates up to 24 hours late compared to their developer-only counterparts. This is where the second method shines.

Download the Developer Configuration Profile

Simply download this profile onto your iPhone or iPad, restart your device and navigate to Settings > General > Software Update in order to install the iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 beta update. That's it, you'll now start receiving all the subsequent updates over the air.

