Download iOS 13.5 Beta 3 With First Version of COVID-19 Exposure Notification API

Apple has seen fit to release a new beta of its iOS 13.5 operating system that comes with the first version of its COVID-19 contact tracing exposure notification API. If you're a developer, you can download the beta from the Apple Developer Center right now. In addition to this, you also have the availability of Xcode 11.5. The Xcode features an updated iOS SDK that integrates the exposure notification API.

Apple Seeds iOS 13.5 Beta Along With Xcode 11.5 With First Exposure Notification API

iOS 13.4.5 has been updated to version iOS 13.5 to include the code which is necessary to run the first apps built with respect to the exposure notification API. Apple and Google announced the partnership a few weeks ago and the tool will allow authorities to develop apps via Bluetooth-based contact tracing technology.

Alphabet Shares Gain 3% Following Modest Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2020

When users with a contact tracing app installed come into contact with another person that has an app installed as well, the smartphones will exchange an anonymous identifier beacon. If one of the user's contracts coronavirus, they can choose to notify everyone that has been in contact with. In addition, everyone who's smartphone has exchanged information with the infected person will also be notified.

The API introduced with iOS 13.5 works cross-platform on both iOS and Android devices. Furthermore, the API was built with a great focus on transparency and privacy.

As of now, there is no official changelog present for the latest iOS 13.5 beta but it will also bring bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. While it is too early to ask about the UI changes and new features part of the mix, we will let you guys know as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest build.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more. We will share more details on the COVID-19 contact tracing exposure notification API as soon as we heat it. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.