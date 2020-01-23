Checkra1n Jailbreak for Linux Nearing Completion, Could Release Soon

Checkra1n jailbreak has gathered a lot of attraction over the past few months as it became the first jailbreak to support iOS 13. Apart from this, it is the first jailbreak based on the un-patchable bootrom exploit since the limera1n era. However, Checkra1n jailbreak only works on macOS for now and the team has been working hard to bring it to other platforms. Now, we're hearing that Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux is nearing completion and will be released soon. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Checkra1n Jailbreak for Linux Will be Released Soon Potentially Ahead of Nullcon in March

Checkra1n co-developer Nikias Bassen or @pimskeks shared on Twitter the exciting news that the Linux version of the exploit is nearing completion and will be released soon rather than later. Henceforth, the jailbreak community now has something to look forward to. In addition, if you're looking to use the Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux, you will have to wait sometime before Nullcon in March.

Update on #checkra1n for #Linux: sorry for the long delay. There were issues we didn't expect to be so problematic, USB controllers misbehaving being the biggest issue followed by dependency hell. But we're on it and hopefully eta son. It's ready when it's ready. — Nikias Bassen (@pimskeks) January 21, 2020

Checkra1n for Windows is still running into complexities and might be far off from a potential release. However, Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux could provide the jailbreak community with options other than macOS. Take note that the Linux version has been quite problematic considering USB controllers and other dependencies. Nonetheless, the team is closing in on a potential release.

Bassen has not shared any exact dates as of when Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux will be available but the follow-up tweet suggested that it will be sometime sooner than Nullcon in March, as we have previously mentioned. It seems the Checkra1n team will present the exploit and the difficulties it ran through to achieve the final results.

Also no, we won't wait for March (Nullcon) with a release. It will be much sooner, really. The talk there will also cover the hurdles we encountered with getting it to work on Linux and Windows. — Nikias Bassen (@pimskeks) January 21, 2020

Windows users might not be too excited about the news but it is still a better option since Linux is free and it is easy to dual-boot on a partitioned Windows PC. If you're unfamiliar with the technique, you can check out our detailed step by step tutorial on how to jailbreak with Checkra1n.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the subject. We will keep you guys updated on the latest as soon as it is discovered.

What are your thoughts on Checkra1n jailbreak for Linux? Let us know in the comments.