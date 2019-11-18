Download iOS 13.2.3 / iPadOS 13.2.3 for iPhone, iPad [Direct Links]

You can now go ahead and download iOS 13.2.3 / iPadOS 13.2.3 for both iPhone and iPad, respectively. Here's what is new.

Download iOS 13.2.3 / iPadOS 13.2.3 Today with Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

It's here. A brand new update for both iPhone and iPad users. Dubbed iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3, this new update is packed with even more fixes. For example, this update fixes an issue with background app refresh that may cause some apps to never ever refresh. If you download iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3, then that problem shouldn't be a problem anymore.

If you rely on searching for stuff inside Mail and Notes, then you will be pleased to learn that Apple has fixed a bug that may cause system search to not work at all inside the aforementioned apps.

Sticking to Mail, iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 fixes an issue with Exchange accounts that may fail to have data fetched or even fail to quote the original message. All of that should be fixed now, according to the changelog.

Here's what is new in the update for both iPhone and iPad.

It is highly recommended that you download this update right now if you rely on a stable experience throughout the day. In order to download iOS 13.2.3 or iPadOS 13.2.3 over the air, first of all connect to WiFi, then navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on Download and Install as soon as the update shows up.

You can perform a clean install of the update if you like. Just download the IPSW file from the links below and restore using Finder or iTunes, simple as that. But please, make sure that you take a backup of everything before going ahead as a clean install will wipe your device clean.

Download iOS 13.2.3 / iPadOS 13.2.3 IPSW File

Last but not least, it's highly recommended to stay away from this update if and only if you rely on jailbreaking using Checkra1n. Once the green light has been given by the devs themselves, only then perform the necessary action. For now, stay away from this update if jailbreaking is your jam. If it's not, then I don't see any point why you should stick to a buggy version of iOS 13.

