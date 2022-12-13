Download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Final for iPhone and iPad

Full and final version of iOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.2 for iPad is now available for download. Here is everything that is new.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad Now Available for Download Over the Air and as Separate IPSW Files

If you have been waiting for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to arrive, today is the big day. For iPad users, the update is even bigger as it reinstates full-screen Stage Manager support on external displays if you have an M-series chip tablet such as the M1 / M2 iPad Pro and M1 iPad Air. Everyone else with a regular iPad Pro gets cropped sides when connecting an external monitor. You also get the just-announced Apple Music Sing feature, and of course, it requires an Apple Music subscription with no extra cost on top.

That's not the only big feature of this update, there are a ton of changes under the hood, too. We will not waste any time talking about them and instead let you read the entire feature list yourself. I really hope you have that espresso handy before reading through. Ready? Dive right in:

iOS 16.2 Features

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen

New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data

Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center

SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV

Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Reload and Show IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iPadOS 16.2 Features

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger or Apple Pencil

Stage Manager

External display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation)

Drag and drop files and windows from your compatible device to your connected display, and vice versa

Support for using up to 4 apps on the iPad display and 4 on the external display

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Game Center

SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Tracking Notifications alert you if an AirTag separated from its owner is nearby and has recently played a chime to indicate it is moving

Reload and Show IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue that may cause Multi-Touch gestures to become unresponsive while using the Zoom accessibility feature

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With that out of the way, we will now talk about the reason why you are here - download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. You have several ways to do it but the easiest and most convenient method is downloading the update over the air. Just connect to Wi-Fi go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. The update will download straight onto your device, will be verified with Apple and installed. The whole thing may take up to half an hour depending on the speed of your internet connection and how much data you have on your iPhone and iPad.

The second method involves performing an update using iTunes and Finder. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac, launch iTunes or Finder, wait for your device to be detected, click on the tiny iPhone-like icon on the left and then click the un-missable Update iPhone / iPad button.

Last but not the least, is the clean insulation method which as the name suggests, will wipe everything off your device but will leave you with a fresh installation of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. Just download one of the IPSW files from the links below and use Finder or iTunes to restore them.

iOS 16.2 for iPhone IPSW Files

iPadOS 16.2 for iPad IPSW Files

While you are here, check out the following: