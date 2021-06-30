DOOM Eternal New Console Comparison Videos Highlight Ray Tracing Features and More

New DOOM Eternal console comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the visual enhancements introduced on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S by the latest update.

The new videos, which have been put together by RampageTV and Cycu1 respectively, highlight how the addition of ray tracing features does improve the game's visuals on console, although not massively.

NVIDIA Adds Raytracing And DLSS 2.0 Support For Doom Eternal With Up To 50% Performance Increase

The current-gen DOOM Eternal update has gone live yesterday worldwide. The update introduced additional display options, including an extremely welcome 120 FPS mode on all current-generation consoles.

Xbox Series S Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: N/A Xbox Series X Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS PlayStation 5 Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.