DOOM Eternal New Console Comparison Videos Highlight Ray Tracing Features and More
New DOOM Eternal console comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the visual enhancements introduced on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S by the latest update.
The new videos, which have been put together by RampageTV and Cycu1 respectively, highlight how the addition of ray tracing features does improve the game's visuals on console, although not massively.
The current-gen DOOM Eternal update has gone live yesterday worldwide. The update introduced additional display options, including an extremely welcome 120 FPS mode on all current-generation consoles.
Xbox Series S
- Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: N/A
Xbox Series X
- Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
PlayStation 5
- Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.
The Only Thing they Fear... Is You.
Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.
Slayer Threat Level At Maximum
Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.
Unholy Trinity
Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.
Enter Battlemode
A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.
