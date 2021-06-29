Next-gen DOOM Eternal Xbox Series X|S Update is Being Rolled Out; PS5 Version Clocks in at 70GB
From the looks of it, the next-gen DOOM Eternal Xbox Series X|S update is now being deployed.
The next-gen update is slated for a release on both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later today, and as reported by several Xbox players (including XboxEra co-founder @Shpeshal_Nick) from Australia, the update can now be downloaded.
Interestingly, various Xbox players have been reporting that the game already showed up as being Xbox Series X|S enhanced although the game wasn’t updated just yet.
At the moment of writing, we don’t know the size of the update on Microsoft’s console just yet, but we do know that the PS5 version of DOOM Eternal weighs in at 70GB – slightly smaller than the PS4 version of the game. The PS5 update should become available on Sony's console globally in a couple of hours as well.
The free DOOM Eternal Xbox Series and PS5 update offers enhanced visuals, increased performance, and support for ray-tracing, or 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or an optional 120 FPS mode. According to developer id Software, all of the new visuals modes feature dynamic resolution scaling, and Balanced & Performance Modes aren’t available with Ray Tracing. The new update is also arriving on PC.
Xbox Series S
- Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: N/A
Xbox Series X
- Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
PlayStation 5
- Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
DOOM Eternal is available globally now across consoles and PC. The title is also available on the Nintendo Switch.
We reviewed the game upon release last year and praised its fast and fun combat alongside its visuals and audio.
Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 25.92
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter