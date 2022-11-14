Honor of Kings: World Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Beautiful Combat

Tencent Games and TiMi Studio Group have announced a new game based on their mobile title Honor of Kings. Honor of Kings: World is an open world action RPG that will be released worldwide on multiple consoles. This game received a new gameplay trailer that showcases the game's beautiful visuals but also gives us a look at the combat.

You can look at the gameplay trailer below:

The trailer shown above for Honor of Kings: World has the following description:

Master a host of mighty skills as you roam this continent of vastness and possibilities. Embark on a journey that will captivate your eyes and heart. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters, and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.

“Only the relic can grant me the answer.”

Get ready to embark on a fantasy journey in a world of discovery, wonder, and adventure.

And yes, it seems like this game might deliver on some of its promises, as the visuals are captivating, and the combat looks tight. It certainly seems like the combat will be suitable for all kinds of attackers, be it attackers who enjoy slashing away at their enemies up close or shooting them with Gatling guns from a distance.

Honor of Kings: World offers an open-world action RPG with unique visuals and various combat styles. The game is made in collaboration between Tencent and TiMi Studio Group with the aid of science-fiction writer Liu Cixin, known for The Three-Body Problem and more. Liu will bring his unique perception of Chinese culture and aesthetics to Honor of Kings: World.

We still don't have a release date for Honor of Kings: World. However, Tencent and TiMi Studio Group have revealed that the game will be available on multiple platforms. Unfortunately, they didn't reveal which platforms the game will be available on just yet. We'll keep you updated as more information regarding Honor of Kings: World comes up.