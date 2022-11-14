Menu
Company

Honor of Kings: World Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Beautiful Combat

Ule Lopez
Nov 13, 2022, 10:05 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Honor of Kings: World

Tencent Games and TiMi Studio Group have announced a new game based on their mobile title Honor of Kings. Honor of Kings: World is an open world action RPG that will be released worldwide on multiple consoles. This game received a new gameplay trailer that showcases the game's beautiful visuals but also gives us a look at the combat.

You can look at the gameplay trailer below:

Related StoryUle Lopez
Capcom and Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group Are Creating a New Monster Hunter Game for Mobile

 

The trailer shown above for Honor of Kings: World has the following description:

Master a host of mighty skills as you roam this continent of vastness and possibilities. Embark on a journey that will captivate your eyes and heart. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters, and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.

“Only the relic can grant me the answer.”

Get ready to embark on a fantasy journey in a world of discovery, wonder, and adventure.

And yes, it seems like this game might deliver on some of its promises, as the visuals are captivating, and the combat looks tight. It certainly seems like the combat will be suitable for all kinds of attackers, be it attackers who enjoy slashing away at their enemies up close or shooting them with Gatling guns from a distance.

Honor of Kings: World offers an open-world action RPG with unique visuals and various combat styles. The game is made in collaboration between Tencent and TiMi Studio Group with the aid of science-fiction writer Liu Cixin, known for The Three-Body Problem and more. Liu will bring his unique perception of Chinese culture and aesthetics to Honor of Kings: World.

We still don't have a release date for Honor of Kings: World. However, Tencent and TiMi Studio Group have revealed that the game will be available on multiple platforms. Unfortunately, they didn't reveal which platforms the game will be available on just yet. We'll keep you updated as more information regarding Honor of Kings: World comes up.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order