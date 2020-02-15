Quantic Dream Plans to Do Publishing and Self-Publishing Going Forward

Following the successful release of Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream has changed direction. Not when it comes to the genre of games they make, but in regards to partnerships and business models. First of all, following the end of the contract with Sony, they have ported all of their PlayStation exclusive games (Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human) to PC via the Epic Games store.

This opened up a path to a multiplatform future, but it was only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Quantic Dream is also looking to self-publish its future titles and even help smaller developers publish games.

As Quantic Dream just turned 23 years old, David Cage (CEO, Director and Writer) and Guillaume de Fondaumière (Co-CEO, Head of Publishing) shared a bit more about these plans in a blog post published this week.

[...] And so, for the first time in 23 years of working with prestigious publishers, we are now in a position to self-publish. This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms. It will also allow us to help other developers, by providing investment and development support, so that they can fully express their talents. We want to support creators of original projects and help them, in turn, to achieve their vision and offer quality, ground-breaking experiences. This is more than an evolution — it is a transformation. We are doing this to preserve our freedom and our independence, to continue working on innovative and even more ambitious projects, to address greater challenges, and to create the unexpected. Quantic Dream will never be just another studio. We want to face new horizons, to keep our passion alive, and keep trusting in the idea of making games that are different.

As a reminder, NetEase recently acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream. This investment should help realize the studio's plans, which we'll keep a close eye on. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.