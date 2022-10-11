DLSS 3 Debuts Today with Battle Royale Game Super People

NVIDIA revealed that the first game to publically support DLSS 3 will be Super People, the free super-soldier-themed Battle Royale game developed by South Korean studio Wonder People.

Super People debuted two days ago on Steam Early Access and will be updated later today (around 10 PM Pacific Time) with DLSS 3 support. As you might remember, the game already received NVIDIA Reflex support earlier this year, which is a requirement for the new version of Deep Learning Super Sampling. Super People is also scheduled to get AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS, allowing a direct comparison between all the main upscaling technologies on PC.

Tomorrow, on the official launch day of the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the 3D platformer roguelite action game Loopmancer (available on Steam since mid-July) will be patched to support DLSS 3. On the same day, NetEase's martial MMO Justice is also getting DLSS 3 as part of the stunning Fuyun Court path tracing showcase map.

The following two games to get DLSS 3 are both made by French developer Asobo Studio. Participants in the Xbox Insider program will be able to check it out in Microsoft Flight Simulator beginning on Monday, September 17th, while A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch with DLSS 3 on Tuesday, September 18th.

The full DLSS 3 list provided by NVIDIA currently amounts to 43 games and applications. We've been able to test a few of them as part of the RTX 4090 review; check out the DLSS 3