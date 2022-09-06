Xbox Game Pass Adds Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Edition and More in Early September

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early September. The headliner is Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is a free-to-play game, but subscribers will get access to a “Founder’s Edition,” which includes free cosmetics, in-game currency, and more. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to various new-release indies, including Metal: Hellsinger, Train Sim World 3, and more.

Here are your early-September PC and console Game Pass titles:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Members get early access, exclusive cosmetic rewards, and in-game currency for Disney Dreamlight Valley, a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!

Opus Magnum (PC) – Available Now

An open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Shenzhen I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine – the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool – and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Train Sim World 3 (Console and PC) – Available Now

Explore three highly detailed routes and learn the controls of the nine high-powered locomotives in Train Sim World 3 with the brand-new Training Center. Battle through extreme weather with the new dynamic weather system and see volumetric skies powered by a new lighting system that breathes new life into the routes of Train Sim World 3.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

A massive-scale real-time strategy game where you command armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 13

Suit up as super-dogs Krypto and Ace to uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays. Soar through the skies, unleash your special abilities and protect the streets of Metropolis from Lex’s plans and bring the evil LexBots to heel.

You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 14

Available on day one with Game Pass: You Suck at Parking is the world’s most extreme parking game, and the only racing game where the goal is to stop. The game is all physics based and you drive, drift, jump, and teleport through tricky courses. Collect cars, learn new mechanics, and customize your ride in this ever-evolving parking racer. When you’re done beating world records in the solo campaign, give your friends the hard shoulder in multiplayer, and battle to pull into podium position!

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

Guide puny humans through Despot’s Game – a rogue-like tactics army battler. Equip your team and sacrifice them through procedural dungeons as you fight enemies, and other players!

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – September 15

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Strike terror into the hearts of demons as you fight your way through eight Hells on an infernal journey to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access

