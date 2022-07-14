Menu
Aliens Single-Player Unreal Engine 5 Adventure Announced for PC, Console, and VR

Nathan Birch
Jul 14, 2022
Aliens

In space, nobody can hear you scream, but apparently, they can hear you game. There’s been a spate of Alien games released or announced recently, including Aliens: Fireteam Elite and the upcoming Aliens: Dark Descent, and now another game has been added to the list. While the game doesn’t have a specific title yet, 20th Century Games has announced a new Unreal-Engine-5-powered single-player Aliens adventure is on the way.

The game will be developed by Survios, a studio that has mostly focused well-received VR games like Creed: Rise to Glory and Westworld Awakening previously. That said, the new Aliens game will be coming to PC, console, and VR. Need to know more? Here’s a basic official description…

Related Story
Dino Crisis Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Makes Us Wish for a New Entry in the Series Even More

Survios is embarking on a new collaboration with 20th Century Games to develop an intense single-player, action horror game set in the iconic Alien universe. This new Aliens game will feature an original storyline, set between the first two ﬁlms, where a battle hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs. The game will take full advantage of Survios’ expertise in creating immersive and authentic gaming experiences, and is being developed for the PC, Console, and VR. Created using Unreal Engine 5.

While Survios’ history as a VR developer gives me some pause (perhaps unfairly), I am eager to see the Aliens world rendered in Unreal Engine 5. A single-player game set between first two flicks also sounds up my alley, so fingers crossed. VP of Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games Luigi Priore promises something “gripping” is in the works.

“The vast universe of Alien is full of untold stories, and opportunities to create gripping original games. We’re thrilled to work with a team like Survios who shares our passion for Alien, and for immersing fans into new worlds and experiences.”

More information on the new Aliens title will be revealed at San Diego Comic Con, which kicks off on July 21. What do you think? Eager for even more xenomorphs?

Order