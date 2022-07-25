Menu
Black Panther Game Reportedly Coming from New EA Studio Headed by Shadow of Mordor Vets

Nathan Birch
Jul 25, 2022
Black Panther

We already know about several Marvel video games in the works, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, and Midnight Suns, but you’d better believe that isn’t the end of games coming from the House of Ideas. Case in point, today during his most Game Mess Mornings Giant Bomb stream, wanton leaker Jeff Grubb revealed new details about a potential Black Panther game.

Per Grubb, this Black Panther game is coming courtesy of EA, rather than Sony like Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. The game is said to be in development at a new EA studio located in Seattle, led by Kevin Stephens, who previously served as VP of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions. The studio was officially announced last year, but its name has yet to be revealed.

As for the actual details of the game, it’s said to be an open-world single-player action-RPG. While it won’t be as linear as Respawn Entertainment’s title, the Black Panther game is said to be influenced by the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As such, it will be more of a traditional premium release that shies away from live service stuff. On the story front, the game will apparently cast players as a new Black Panther following the death of the previous one. Grubb and his co-host Mike Williams didn’t seem entirely sure if players could create their own Black Panther and what the implications of that could be.

"The [game] is called Project Rainier, and I believe that refers to the mountain in Washington [State]. It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead and the player is going to take on the challenge of becoming the new Black Panther. That seems to be the setup for the game. It is very likely being produced by the new Seattle studio that was founded by Monolith."

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it seems like Grubb was pretty confident in his information. I’m certainly on board for a dedicated Black Panther game, particularly given some of the people involved on the dev side. An open-world Wakanda created by some of the folks that worked on the Mordor games sounds like a promising prospect.

What are your thoughts on all of this? Excited for a Black Panther game? Grubb also hints there are other unannounced Marvel games in the works, potentially from publishers other than Sony and EA. What’s your dream Marvel game?

