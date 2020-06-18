Dirt 5 Career Mode Features 130 Events, Branching Paths, and Co-op Support

When Dirt 5 was announced last month, one of the promised features was a much-expanded Career mode, featuring voice acting from the ubiquitous dynamic duo of Troy Baker and Nolan North. Well, Codemasters has provided some more details about Dirt 5’s Career mode, and it does sound promising – expect a full story, branching paths, 130 different events, and even drop-in co-op! You can check out a quick video for Career mode, below.

F1 2020 Hands-on Preview – Perfecting the Unknown

Here’s a bit more detail about Dirt 5’s Career mode:

Dirt 5’s Career mode focuses on the highly successful ‘Dirt Series’: a global racing event across various disciplines, featuring the world’s greatest off-road racers. The player starts their fledgling career going up against an established field. The line-up includes superstar and fan favourite, Alex ‘AJ’ Janiček and Bruno Durand, a veteran who quickly becomes the game’s antagonist. The rivalry between AJ and Bruno creates the opportunity for a new up-and-coming driver to make their mark and build their legacy in the sport.

Career mode is divided into five chapters, offering multiple paths allowing players to choose the events they wish to play. The higher the finish, the more Stamps the player earns, which are needed to unlock the Main Event. The highly competitive final challenge is all that’s standing in the player’s way to proceed to the next chapter. Also dotted throughout are one-off Throwdown challenges. Once unlocked, players face the ultimate one-on-one challenge against a fierce competitor from the world circuit.

The world tour takes players across the globe from the US to China and beyond. With real-world global brands waiting to sign fresh talent, there are plenty of in-game rewards on offer based on performance and reputation rank. Dirt 5’s Career also allows for couch-play support for up to four players. This option is available for all multi-car challenges with additional drivers replacing Al-controlled vehicles. With the highest finishing position counting towards the player’s career, it’s a great way to boost Stamps and help players progress.