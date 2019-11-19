Detroit: Become Human Arrives on PC via the Epic Games Store Next Month

Earlier this year Quantic Dream announced they would be bringing previously PS4-exclusive games like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human to PC. Heavy Rain and Beyond have already arrived on the platform, and now we know Detroit: Become Human will arrive next month. This won’t just be a quickie port either – according to Quantic Dream co-founder David Cage, they’ve created an entirely new engine to deliver the highest-quality experience on PC.

Porting the game to PC has been a tremendous challenge, as we wanted players to get the original experience without any compromise. So we entirely redesigned the interface and developed a new engine to offer 4k resolution and high quality rendering on a wide range of PCs. We are glad to welcome more “deviants” into the dystopic world of Detroit, and allow them to discover Quantic Dream’s vision of interactive storytelling.

You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the PC version of Detroit: Become Human, below.

Haven’t played Detroit: Become Human yet? It’s definitely worth checking out, as it was one of the under-the-radar best games of 2018. Here’s what Wccftech’s Kai Powell had to say about the game in his review…

Detroit: Become Human doesn’t largely sticks to the style of storytelling that Quantic Dream has become known for. Detroit refines it with a narrative that takes three different ideologies of android servitude to create one cohesive narrative story. While repeated playthroughs can reveal the programming beneath the surface and the failed promise of free will, even taking a single playthrough to create your own story makes Detroit: Become Human a worthy [experience].

Detroit: Become Human is available right now on PS4. The game hits the PC (via the Epic Games Store) on December 12. Who out there’s planning to join the robot revolution?