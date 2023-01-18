Detroit: Become Human Has Sold Over 8 Million Units to Date

Today, Paris and Montréal-based game developer Quantic Dream announced that Detroit: Become Human, its most recent adventure game, has surpassed the milestone of eight million units sold (excluding copies obtained through subscription services). As you'll remember, the game was originally released on PlayStation 4 in May 2018 before debuting on PC in December 2019 as part of Quantic Dream's multiplatform push. According to the press release, Detroit: Become Human sold over two and a half million units on PC, which means it sold less than five and a half million units on PlayStation.

Guillaume de Fondaumière, Co-CEO of Quantic Dream, stated:

2022 was remarkable for QUANTIC DREAM. We achieved a significant increase in sales of our three historical PC games compared to 2021, an unusual phenomenon which builds on the already excellent sales results recorded in the previous three years. The continued success of Detroit: Become Human, but also of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, is due to the quality of these titles, their enduring appeal to PC gamers, as well as the thorough and long-term work of our Publishing team. We are delighted to introduce our works to an ever wider and younger audience and on all continents. At the end of 2022, we also saw a record level of ’wishlisting’ on these three titles, which gives us hope for an equally exceptional 2023.

Detroit: Become Human received an 8.5/10 score in Wccftech's review, where Kai Powell wrote:

There are some great story paths to Detroit: Become Human that can lead to different outcomes, but it's still a Quantic Dream game through and through. Expect a convoluted story that reveals itself through repeated playthroughs, characters that you grow attached to and fear to lose, and enough QTE-driven fights to make your thumbs bleed.

Quantic Dream was fully acquired by NetEase Games in 2022. The studio is now working on Star Wars: Eclipse, which will be the studio's most ambitious project yet, according to founder David Cage.