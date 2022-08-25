Under The Waves is a Poetic Dive into the Depths of Human Grief Coming in 2023

Gamescom 2022 is upon us, and many games have already been revealed to the public, as well as various updates to current games. One such case is the upcoming The Callisto Protocol, which got a brand-new gameplay trailer. We’re gonna talk about another game revealed there, called Under The Waves.

Under The Waves is from the creative minds at Parallel Studio and will be published under the wing of Quantic Dream. The game is set to release next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Quantic Dream released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming project, which you can watch below.

The upcoming title from Parallel Studio is a narrative-driven game. It follows the player character Stan, a diver working for an oil company, facing the isolation of the seas as strange events begin to occur far below the North Sea’s surface before his eyes.

The game will immerse players in gorgeous environments, where exploration of caves, wrecks, and underwater wildlife will be key to guiding game protagonist Stan through an unforeseen series of events, deeper and deeper into the abyss. Following mysterious manifestations of his memories, Stan will have the difficult choice of staying lost in the depths forever or breaking free to the surface.

As mentioned before, Quantic Dream is also working on the game, and Quantic offered various tools to Parallel. These include mo-cap work, voice recording, animation, quality assurance, and localization, among other tools. Just as you'd expect, the game is going to look nice. Now we have to see how well it can hold at least narratively. Ronan Coiffec, the CEO and Game Director of Parallel Studio, commented on the partnership and the game itself.

This is the most personal and intense work we have ever done as a studio. We are an indie team of a dozen members, and everything we want to convey is poured into this game, very passionately. From art to writing, from sound design to tech, we all got a chance to leave our mark on Under The Waves. We truly hope you will like it as much as we loved creating it!

We’ll continue to provide updates for Under The Waves as they’re released. Under the Waves will be released next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.