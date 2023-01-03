Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Diablo Series-Inspired Loot System

A new Elden Ring mod that was released online a few days ago promises to spice up the experience of the latest action role-playing game by From Software considerably with an overhaul of the loot system inspired by one of the most popular ARPG series ever.

The Diablo Style Loot mod, which can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, introduces a large number of randomized weapon and armor drops, all with randomized stats, Ashes of War, and special effects, attempting to replicate the loot system of the Diablo series. All loot comes with its rarity value that determines its efficacy.

Weapons in DSL all have a rarity value, a la Diablo itself. Below are all the current rarity values possible in Beta 0.1:

Common - 0.9x - 1.2x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 5% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 5% Drop Chance - Smithing Stone 1-3 Uncommon - 1.1x - 1.3x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 10% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 4% Drop Chance - SS1-3 Rare - 1.3x - 1.5x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 15% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 3% Drop Chance - SS4-6 Treasured - 1.55x - 1.65x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 30% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 2% Drop Chance - SS4-6 Ancestral - 1.7x - 1.9x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 50% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 1% Drop Chance - SS5-7 Legendary - 2.1x - 2.3x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 80% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 0.7% Drop Chance - SS7-ADSS Mythical - 2.4x - 2.7x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 90% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 0.3% Drop Chance - SS7-ADSS Godslaying - 2.8x - 3.2x Vanilla Weapon Damage - 100% Multiple Damage Type Chance - 0.1% Drop Chance - ADSS

The Elden Ring Diablo Style Loot mod is currently available in beta, so there are issues, but it's undeniable that the changes it brings spice up the experience quite a bit, giving players another reason to get back to the Lands Between ahead of the release of DLC expansions, which haven't been announced, but that are likely to come, given how all entries in the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne received at least one.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games released last year by checking out my review.