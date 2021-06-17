Demon’s Souls Remake PlayStation 4 Database Entry Has Been Discovered

Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 5, but the game strangely has a PlayStation 4 database entry, which could mean a number of different things.

The discovery has been made by PlayStation Game Size, which also confirmed the recently discovered database entry was not available prior to the PlayStation 5 launch last November.

🚨 Demon's Souls News : 🟥 YES ! Demon's Souls have PS4 Version in Database ! 🟧 BUT This Version Can Be Cancelled , Can Be Release Soon Or Can Be only small Test Version For Developers 🟦 #DemonsSouls #PS5 #PS4 https://t.co/kbXXmuxq9P pic.twitter.com/2th3sWn0tj — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 16, 2021

As PlayStation Game Size highlighted, this could mean several things. It is possible that this entry has been added for testing purposes, but it could also mean that Demon's Souls could make its way onto the previous generation console in the future. With the exception of Astro's Playroom, which makes heavy use of the DualSense controller, and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, all of the PlayStation 5 launch titles are also available on PlayStation 4 or soon will be, as is the case with Godfall, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Demon's Souls release on the console as well.

One thing is for certain, though. If Demon's Souls were to release on PlayStation 4, it would not look as stunning as it does on PlayStation 5, as Bluepoint made an excellent job updating the original's visuals, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

The most underappreciated Souls game is ready to take its place atop the pantheon. Demon’s Souls has always been one of From Software’s most intricate, atmospheric, and satisfyingly-challenging games and Bluepoint’s technically-impeccable remake elevates it to a new level with beautiful, fluid visuals and an assortment of smart gameplay tweaks. All From Software fans need this game, and even those who have struggled with their games should consider giving it a try. Once you start playing Demon’s Souls you’ll be hard-pressed to exorcise the game from your PS5.

Demon's Souls is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5 worldwide.