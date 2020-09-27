Jim Ryan: PS5 Launch Lineup of Exclusives Is by Far the Strongest We’ve Ever Had

The PS5 launch lineup of exclusives is pretty rich in comparison to the basically non-existent first-party exclusives available for the Xbox Series X at launch, especially after the delay of Halo Infinite.

There's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Demon's Souls remake, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction All-Stars, and finally Astro's Playroom which is preinstalled on every PlayStation 5 console.

PS5 IO System to Be ‘Supercharged’ by Oodle Texture, Bandwidth Goes Up to 17.38GB/s

Speaking in an interview with GamesIndustry, SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan went a step further and stated the PS5 launch lineup of exclusives is 'by far the strongest' Sony has ever had even when compared to previous PlayStation console launches.

We intend to keep that going and to love and respect the PS4 community, while at the same time recognising that millions of gamers are ready to -- and want to -- move into a world of game experiences that are only possible on PS5. It was very nice to be able to demonstrate that. Again, here Worldwide Studios is excelling, and the line-up of exclusive games -- either at launch or in the launch window -- is by far the strongest that we've ever had on any new console. We tried to give a sense of that. You would certainly get the progress that has been made with the games you saw a few months back. There was real substance to the demonstrations. There were really strong and powerful presentations. And they're very important to us as we have to talk about the business side of things, the numbers side of things, just to ensure that that's going to be well accompanied by demonstration of great next-generation gameplay.

The PS5 launches November 12th in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and November 19th in the rest of the world. Customers can choose between the $399 digital edition and the $499 which comes with the UltraHD Bluray drive.