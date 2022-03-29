Deliver Us The Moon Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on May 19

Deliver Us The Moon, the post-apocalyptic drama story that happens on the moon is going to release on the next-gen systems come May 2022. This announcement comes shortly after the follow-up of the game known as Deliver Us Mars was announced during this year's Future Games Showcase for Spring 2022.

Deliver Us the Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. It's up to the astronaut to save humanity from extinction while figuring out what happened to the station.

Deliver Us Mars is an Atmospheric Deliver Us the Moon Follow Up

The next-gen version of Deliver Us the Moon was announced all the way back in 2021. As was to be expected, the game is going to be available as a cross-gen title for those who already own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. This means that owning those versions will allow you to experience the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions at no additional cost.

The next-generation upgrades are listed as follows:

Fully remastered in 4K with ray-traced shadows and reflections

Jump into the action quicker with faster loading times

Adaptive triggers and controller speakers (PlayStation 5)

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners upgrade to the Next Gen version for free

The game is also going to get a physical edition for the PlayStation 5 release. This physical edition will be distributed by Wired Productions and Limited Run Games. The physical edition of the game will also come with a large double-sided poster, a download of the game's soundtrack, and a sticker sheet. Deliver Us The Moon is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game's follow-up, Deliver Us Mars, is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience that will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime “soon.”