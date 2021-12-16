Dying Light 2 PC Specs Revealed – RTX 3080 GPU Needed to Run Ray Tracing at 1080p@60

Techland has shared the official Dying Light 2 PC specs today. While the system requirements may look accessible without taking ray tracing into account, the same cannot really be said for the ray traced specs. Dying Light 2 PC users will need an RTX 2070 just to play at 1080p@30 with ray tracing enabled, and the RTX 3080 only bumps that to sixty frames per second while sticking with FullHD resolution.

Minimum System Requirements (Ray Tracing Off, 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second): CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60GB HDD Recommended System Specifications (Ray Tracing Off, 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second): CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD Ray Tracing On Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second): CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD Ray Tracing On Recommended System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second): CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SDD

Perhaps these recommendations don't consider NVIDIA DLSS, which should certainly ease up the work of GeForce RTX hardware in Dying Light 2 PC, potentially allowing for 1440p or even 2160p gaming.

Dying Light 2 Showcased in New 15 Minutes Long Gameplay Trailer

Here's a description of the ray traced effects that will be included in Dying Light 2 PC, developed in partnership with NVIDIA.

Ray-traced Global Illumination brings incredible bounced lighting to every area of the world, ray-traced shadows with pixel-perfect detail update accordingly, and ray-traced reflections add dynamic detail to suitably-reflective surfaces throughout The City.

According to our previous interview with Techland, ray tracing should be included in the version for next-generation consoles as well. We'll have to see what kind of tradeoffs PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have to make in that mode.

Dying Light 2 launches February 4th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch via the cloud. Check out our recent hands-on preview.