Own this 6-feet long USB-C to HDMI cable from Choetech for just $6 and view your content on the big screen.

Choetech 6-feet Long USB-C to HDMI Cable is Just $6 Today, Grab the Deal Now

Looking to connect your USB-C-only phone, tablet or laptop to an external monitor? You can do so using this USB-C to HDMI cable from Choetech. Costing just $16.47, it’s down to just $6 for a limited time by entering a special discount code at checkout.

This cable is 6-feet long so you can sit further away from the display this cable is connected to. And since it is nylon-braided therefore you can expect it to withstand a lot of bends and twists as well.

The cable is fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3 which means it will work just fine on a MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air. But wait, you can even use this cable on the iPad Pro, both 2018 and 2020 models.

You even get a 90-degree angled USB-C connector, which is perfect for use on something like a smartphone. Take a look at this marvelous marketing image below to get an idea what we are talking about.

Last but not the least, you can output to an external monitor in 4K resolution at 60Hz using this cable.

Just remember to enter that special discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to $6.

Buy CHOETECH USB C to HDMI Cable(4K@60Hz), 6Ft USB Type C to HDMI Cable - Was $16.47, now just $6 using discount code 50LJKEI1

We have more deals below: