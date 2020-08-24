Who says you need to break your wallet in order to grab a pair of active noise cancelling headphones? Just spend $29 and you’re done.

Mpow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Available for Just $29.99, Features Marvelous 45H of Battery Life

Whenever active noise cancelling headphones become part of any conversation, we always think about high price. Thankfully, they are not expensive anymore, and companies like Mpow are making sure everyone can own a pair for a low price of just $29. All you have to do is clip an on-page discount coupon in order to make it happen.

Right off the bat, these are active noise cancelling headphones, which means they will take care of ambient noise regardless of where you are with the simple flick of a switch. But the thing that caught our attention the most is this: it offers 45 hours of battery life, which is absolutely insane. That’s basically a week’s worth of listening!

Mpow promises a comfortable wearing experience paired with lots of deep bass, something which many listeners are going to like. And if you are more of a ‘headphone jack’ guy, then you will be pleased to learn that you can use these headphones wired.

Last but not the least, these headphones feature built-in microphones, allowing you to make and take calls and you will sound awesome on the other end too while doing it.

Remember, in order to bring the price down to just $29, just clip that on-page discount coupon.

Buy Mpow 45Hrs Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Was $39, now just $29 using on-page discount coupon

We have more deals below: