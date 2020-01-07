Dell Announces the UltraSharp U4320Q, A 42.5-Inch 4K IPS Monitor!

Dell was one of the first companies to introduce a 43-inch monitor designed for both office environments as well as environments where multi-display configurations are currently being used. The UltraSharp U4320Q monitor is a 42.5-inch monitor that utilizes a 4K resolution along with offering a newer panel, an improved stand, and a USB-C input.

Dell states that the UltraSharp U4320Q is an ultimate tool for productivity applications as well as a perfect replacement for multiple smaller displays. The specifications of the display are modest by the comparison of some higher-end gaming monitors, this monitor features a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a typical brightness of 350 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a fast mode offers a GtG response time of 5 ms.

With these features, this monitor was designed with the professional in mind. The simple grey overall design of this monitor leads it to be used in an office setting or a professional environment. For increased productivity, this monitor supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP). These picture capabilities allow up to four PCs ate once. The unfortunate part is that this monitor doesn't have a KVM switch preinstalled, meaning that the users will be required to have a separate keyboard and mouse for each monitor or have a separate KVM switch. In addition to not having a KVM switch, this monitor doesn't have any speakers installed, only having a 3.5 mm audio interface jack.

The connectivity on this monitor is fantastic, having two DisplayPort that is 1.4 specification, two HDMI ports, along with single USB Type-C ports that offer DP Alt mode. The USB Type-C port can output up to 90 watts enough to charge most mainstream laptops, along with powering a laptop this USB Type-C has 4-port USB 3.0 hub (three USB Type-A along with a USB-C port). The main difference between the U4320Q and its predecessor is the adjustable stand that can now change the height, tilt, and swivel.